EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains but Bullish Momentum May Run Out of Steam Soon
2023-02-09 16:00:11
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2023-02-09 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
WTI Oil Hits Fresh Weekly High, Retracement Before Continuation?
2023-02-09 10:30:02
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground on US Dollar Weakness. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-02-08 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
S&P 500, NDX Weekly Price Forecast: Higher Yields Weigh on Stocks Ahead of US CPI
2023-02-10 16:25:21
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets. A Warning Sign?
2023-02-10 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold Price Forecast: Ominous Signs for XAU/USD
2023-02-10 10:28:55
Gold Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies on Fading Fed Pivot Bets, Where to?
2023-02-10 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Breaking News: UK GDP Data in Line with Estimates, GBP/USD Steady
2023-02-10 07:34:53
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-02-09 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
USD/JPY Tests 130.00 as New BoJ Governor Rumors Swirl
2023-02-10 08:55:04
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 03, 2023 13:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.

Research, Research Team
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 9.43% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CADBEARISH52.01%47.99%

6.96% Daily

38.33% Weekly

-12.56% Daily

9.43% Weekly

-3.39% Daily

22.77% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 52.01% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 03 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34, price has moved 0.36% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.96% higher than yesterday and 38.33% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.56% lower than yesterday and 9.43% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 03, 2023 13:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.34. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

