USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 03, 2023 13:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 9.43% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BEARISH 52.01% 47.99% 6.96% Daily 38.33% Weekly -12.56% Daily 9.43% Weekly -3.39% Daily 22.77% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 52.01% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 03 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34, price has moved 0.36% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.96% higher than yesterday and 38.33% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.56% lower than yesterday and 9.43% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 03, 2023 13:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.34. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.