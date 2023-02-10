EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 30, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains but Bullish Momentum May Run Out of Steam Soon
2023-02-09 16:00:11
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2023-02-09 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
WTI Oil Hits Fresh Weekly High, Retracement Before Continuation?
2023-02-09 10:30:02
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground on US Dollar Weakness. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-02-08 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets. A Warning Sign?
2023-02-10 06:00:00
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold Price Forecast: Ominous Signs for XAU/USD
2023-02-10 10:28:55
Gold Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies on Fading Fed Pivot Bets, Where to?
2023-02-10 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Breaking News: UK GDP Data in Line with Estimates, GBP/USD Steady
2023-02-10 07:34:53
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-02-09 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
USD/JPY Tests 130.00 as New BoJ Governor Rumors Swirl
2023-02-10 08:55:04
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 30, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.55% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/GBPBEARISH50.68%49.32%

6.51% Daily

84.23% Weekly

-19.27% Daily

-28.55% Weekly

-7.98% Daily

3.59% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88, price has moved 0.60% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.51% higher than yesterday and 84.23% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.27% lower than yesterday and 28.55% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 30, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-02-09 15:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06.
2023-02-06 03:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Jan 14 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,857.90.
2023-02-03 18:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when GBP/JPY traded near 160.62.
2023-02-03 10:23:00
Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 10, 2023