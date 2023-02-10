EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 30, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.55% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BEARISH 50.68% 49.32% 6.51% Daily 84.23% Weekly -19.27% Daily -28.55% Weekly -7.98% Daily 3.59% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88, price has moved 0.60% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.51% higher than yesterday and 84.23% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.27% lower than yesterday and 28.55% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 30, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.