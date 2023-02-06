EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.77% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BEARISH 50.00% 50.00% 9.54% Daily 16.69% Weekly 3.71% Daily -25.77% Weekly 6.54% Daily -9.26% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 06 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06, price has moved 1.40% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.54% higher than yesterday and 16.69% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.71% higher than yesterday and 25.77% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.