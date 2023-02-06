 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Blazes Higher on Solid Data as Geopolitics Play Out. Where to for USD?
2023-02-06 04:30:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06.
2023-02-06 03:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Update: Delicately Poised Ahead of NFP Release
2023-02-03 10:32:36
Crude Oil Price Under the Pump in the Face of Fed, ECB and BoE Hikes. Lower WTI?
2023-02-03 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA
2023-02-05 16:00:00
Dow’s Skepticism Anchors Nasdaq Volatility, Dollar Charged by NFPs and Rate Forecasts
2023-02-03 22:00:27
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA
2023-02-05 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD on the Precipice
2023-02-03 09:00:51
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA
2023-02-05 16:00:00
Central Bank Recap: Crucial Takeaways from the FED, BoE and ECB
2023-02-03 13:20:15
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Blazes Higher on Solid Data as Geopolitics Play Out. Where to for USD?
2023-02-06 04:30:00
Dow’s Skepticism Anchors Nasdaq Volatility, Dollar Charged by NFPs and Rate Forecasts
2023-02-03 22:00:27
More View More
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06.

Research, Research Team
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.77% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/USDBEARISH50.00%50.00%

9.54% Daily

16.69% Weekly

3.71% Daily

-25.77% Weekly

6.54% Daily

-9.26% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 06 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06, price has moved 1.40% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.54% higher than yesterday and 16.69% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.71% higher than yesterday and 25.77% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Jan 14 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,857.90.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Jan 14 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,857.90.
2023-02-03 18:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when GBP/JPY traded near 160.62.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when GBP/JPY traded near 160.62.
2023-02-03 10:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2023-02-02 15:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
2023-01-31 11:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023