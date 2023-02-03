GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when GBP/JPY traded near 160.62.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 27.45% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|GBP/JPY
|BEARISH
|50.92%
|49.08%
34.47% Daily
46.56% Weekly
-23.28% Daily
-27.45% Weekly
-1.81% Daily
-2.33% Weekly
GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.92% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 20 when GBP/JPY traded near 160.62, price has moved 2.09% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 34.47% higher than yesterday and 46.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.28% lower than yesterday and 27.45% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when GBP/JPY traded near 160.62. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.