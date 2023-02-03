GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when GBP/JPY traded near 160.62.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 27.45% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/JPY BEARISH 50.92% 49.08% 34.47% Daily 46.56% Weekly -23.28% Daily -27.45% Weekly -1.81% Daily -2.33% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.92% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 20 when GBP/JPY traded near 160.62, price has moved 2.09% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 34.47% higher than yesterday and 46.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.28% lower than yesterday and 27.45% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when GBP/JPY traded near 160.62. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.