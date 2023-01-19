Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 05, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,959.40.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 20.32% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BEARISH 51.23% 48.77% 24.65% Daily 70.51% Weekly -14.36% Daily -20.32% Weekly 1.99% Daily 9.59% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 51.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 05 when Wall Street traded near 32,959.40, price has moved 0.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.65% higher than yesterday and 70.51% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.36% lower than yesterday and 20.32% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 05, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,959.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.