AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Dec 21, 2022 when AUD/JPY traded near 88.86.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 36.05% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|AUD/JPY
|BEARISH
|50.60%
|49.40%
65.69% Daily
35.20% Weekly
-12.23% Daily
-36.05% Weekly
15.17% Daily
-12.79% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 88.86, price has moved 0.20% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 65.69% higher than yesterday and 35.20% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.23% lower than yesterday and 36.05% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
