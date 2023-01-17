 Skip to Content
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/JPY since Dec 23 when GBP/JPY traded near 159.28.

Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.17% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GBP/JPYBEARISH56.51%43.49%

10.59% Daily

38.24% Weekly

-0.91% Daily

-25.17% Weekly

5.27% Daily

1.01% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 56.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.30 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/JPY since Dec 23 when GBP/JPY traded near 159.28. The number of traders net-long is 10.59% higher than yesterday and 38.24% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.91% lower than yesterday and 25.17% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

