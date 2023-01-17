GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/JPY since Dec 23 when GBP/JPY traded near 159.28.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.17% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/JPY BEARISH 56.51% 43.49% 10.59% Daily 38.24% Weekly -0.91% Daily -25.17% Weekly 5.27% Daily 1.01% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 56.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.30 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/JPY since Dec 23 when GBP/JPY traded near 159.28. The number of traders net-long is 10.59% higher than yesterday and 38.24% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.91% lower than yesterday and 25.17% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.