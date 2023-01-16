USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Dec 20 when USD/JPY traded near 131.88.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.92% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/JPY
|BEARISH
|58.72%
|41.28%
5.87% Daily
25.74% Weekly
2.99% Daily
-21.92% Weekly
4.66% Daily
0.43% Weekly
USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 58.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.42 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Dec 20 when USD/JPY traded near 131.88. The number of traders net-long is 5.87% higher than yesterday and 25.74% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.99% higher than yesterday and 21.92% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
