USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Dec 20 when USD/JPY traded near 131.88.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.92% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BEARISH 58.72% 41.28% 5.87% Daily 25.74% Weekly 2.99% Daily -21.92% Weekly 4.66% Daily 0.43% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 58.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.42 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Dec 20 when USD/JPY traded near 131.88. The number of traders net-long is 5.87% higher than yesterday and 25.74% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.99% higher than yesterday and 21.92% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.