News
Euro Continues to Surge as the US Dollar Wilts Post US CPI. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-01-13 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-12 17:30:00
News
Crude Oil Posts Biggest Rally Since November 4 with CPI Volatility Ahead
2023-01-11 21:30:01
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Dictated by USD, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Focus
2023-01-10 08:42:10
News
U.S Banks BAC, WFC and JPM Launch Earnings Season
2023-01-13 12:32:18
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Support Bounces in-Play
2023-01-10 20:35:21
News
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Soars but Overbought Signals Flash Red
2023-01-13 10:44:39
Gold Prices Break Higher After US CPI Sank US Dollar, Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-01-13 00:00:00
News
GBP/USD Gains On US Inflation, Surprise Sign of UK Growth
2023-01-13 13:34:10
US Dollar Price Action Setups post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-12 17:30:00
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Nears Key Support
2023-01-13 04:00:00
USDJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY Drop as Japanese Yields Swell
2023-01-12 22:15:03
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 04, 2023 17:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 159.43.

Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.34% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GBP/JPYBEARISH50.64%49.36%

20.10% Daily

18.32% Weekly

-23.10% Daily

-14.34% Weekly

-5.98% Daily

-0.42% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.64% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 04 when GBP/JPY traded near 159.43, price has moved 2.31% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.10% higher than yesterday and 18.32% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.10% lower than yesterday and 14.34% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 04, 2023 17:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 159.43. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2023-01-12 14:23:00
2023-01-11 17:23:00
2023-01-09 10:23:00
2023-01-05 17:23:00
