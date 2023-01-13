GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 04, 2023 17:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 159.43.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.34% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/JPY BEARISH 50.64% 49.36% 20.10% Daily 18.32% Weekly -23.10% Daily -14.34% Weekly -5.98% Daily -0.42% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.64% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 04 when GBP/JPY traded near 159.43, price has moved 2.31% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.10% higher than yesterday and 18.32% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.10% lower than yesterday and 14.34% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 04, 2023 17:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 159.43. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.