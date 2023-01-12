USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 04, 2023 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 132.24.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/JPY
|BEARISH
|52.65%
|47.35%
8.02% Daily
20.66% Weekly
-14.76% Daily
-14.10% Weekly
-4.12% Daily
1.26% Weekly
USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 52.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.11 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 04 when USD/JPY traded near 132.24, price has moved 1.46% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.02% higher than yesterday and 20.66% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.76% lower than yesterday and 14.10% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 04, 2023 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 132.24. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
