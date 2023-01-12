USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 04, 2023 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 132.24.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.10% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BEARISH 52.65% 47.35% 8.02% Daily 20.66% Weekly -14.76% Daily -14.10% Weekly -4.12% Daily 1.26% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 52.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.11 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 04 when USD/JPY traded near 132.24, price has moved 1.46% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.02% higher than yesterday and 20.66% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.76% lower than yesterday and 14.10% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 04, 2023 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 132.24. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.