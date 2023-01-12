 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 12, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EURUSD Bullish As Key US Inflation Data Approach
2023-01-12 12:00:00
Can CPI Recharge VIX and Spark a True S&P 500 Trend?
2023-01-11 23:30:15
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 12, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Posts Biggest Rally Since November 4 with CPI Volatility Ahead
2023-01-11 21:30:01
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Dictated by USD, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Focus
2023-01-10 08:42:10
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 12, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Support Bounces in-Play
2023-01-10 20:35:21
Dow and S&P 500 Breakout Collapses But Dollar Holds Onto Losses with Powell Ahead
2023-01-09 23:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 12, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Optimistic About Softening U.S. Inflation
2023-01-12 08:57:56
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Piercing Multi-Month Resistance
2023-01-11 10:30:35
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 12, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-10 16:30:39
US Dollar Slides to New Lows after Fed Cites CPI as Key to Hikes. Where to for USD?
2023-01-10 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 12, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 04, 2023 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 132.24.
2023-01-12 14:23:00
Japanese Yen Gains as Breaking Story Hints at Further Bank of Japan Policy Tweak
2023-01-12 00:00:00
Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.10% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/JPYBEARISH52.65%47.35%

8.02% Daily

20.66% Weekly

-14.76% Daily

-14.10% Weekly

-4.12% Daily

1.26% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 52.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.11 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 04 when USD/JPY traded near 132.24, price has moved 1.46% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.02% higher than yesterday and 20.66% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.76% lower than yesterday and 14.10% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 04, 2023 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 132.24. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

