EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Nov 04, 2022 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 74.14% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/CHF BULLISH 47.80% 52.20% -16.67% Daily -20.94% Weekly 23.17% Daily 74.14% Weekly 0.26% Daily 10.57% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 47.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.09 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 04 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99, price has moved 1.01% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.67% lower than yesterday and 20.94% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.17% higher than yesterday and 74.14% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Nov 04, 2022 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.