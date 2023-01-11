EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Nov 04, 2022 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 74.14% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/CHF
|BULLISH
|47.80%
|52.20%
-16.67% Daily
-20.94% Weekly
23.17% Daily
74.14% Weekly
0.26% Daily
10.57% Weekly
EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 47.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.09 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 04 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99, price has moved 1.01% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.67% lower than yesterday and 20.94% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.17% higher than yesterday and 74.14% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Nov 04, 2022 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.
