EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Softening U.S. Inflation Potential Pillars Euro
2023-01-09 09:02:31
USD Weekly Outlook: Dollar Index (DXY) Eyes U.S. CPI
2023-01-07 21:58:57
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Steadies the Ship Despite the Fed Staying on Course. Where to for WTI?
2023-01-09 02:00:00
Japanese Yen in Focus as Crude Oil Sails South. Will Lower Energy Prices Sink USD/JPY?
2023-01-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, US CPI
2023-01-08 14:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 21, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,996.10.
2023-01-05 17:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Feb 18 when Gold traded near 1,896.09.
2023-01-09 10:23:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, US CPI
2023-01-08 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Update: GBP/USD Rallies on US Dollar Weakness
2023-01-09 10:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, US CPI
2023-01-08 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Mixed Bag for Japanese Yen Technicals
2023-01-08 08:00:41
US Dollar Breaking News: US NFPs +223K, Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5%
2023-01-06 13:45:20
More View More
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Feb 18 when Gold traded near 1,896.09.

Research, Research Team
Gold Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 37.09% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GoldBULLISH59.59%40.41%

4.43% Daily

-4.52% Weekly

13.71% Daily

37.09% Weekly

7.99% Daily

8.83% Weekly

Gold: Retail trader data shows 59.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.47 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Feb 18 when Gold traded near 1,896.09. The number of traders net-long is 4.43% higher than yesterday and 4.52% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.71% higher than yesterday and 37.09% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

