Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Feb 18 when Gold traded near 1,896.09.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 37.09% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Gold BULLISH 59.59% 40.41% 4.43% Daily -4.52% Weekly 13.71% Daily 37.09% Weekly 7.99% Daily 8.83% Weekly

Gold: Retail trader data shows 59.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.47 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Feb 18 when Gold traded near 1,896.09. The number of traders net-long is 4.43% higher than yesterday and 4.52% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.71% higher than yesterday and 37.09% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.