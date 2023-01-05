 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-05 17:25:56
EUR/USD Forecast: False Breakdown Looks to Potential Catalysts, NFP, Inflation Data
2023-01-05 12:20:29
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen in Focus as Crude Oil Sails South. Will Lower Energy Prices Sink USD/JPY?
2023-01-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Hammered by Growth Concern but Steadies Today. Where to for WTI?
2023-01-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 21, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,996.10.
2023-01-05 17:23:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Range Through FOMC Minutes, NFP on Deck
2023-01-04 21:32:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Battered by USD Strength Ahead of NFP Report
2023-01-05 15:30:14
Dollar Recovery Remains Unclear After FOMC Minutes Keeps Inflation in Focus
2023-01-04 19:45:19
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-05 17:25:56
US Dollar (DXY) Shrugs Off the Fed, Focus Now Turns to NFPs
2023-01-05 10:30:18
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-05 17:25:56
USD/JPY at Key Confluence Area with US Data Ahead
2023-01-05 13:30:02
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 21, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,996.10.

Research, Research Team
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.63% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Wall StreetBEARISH51.38%48.62%

37.36% Daily

28.15% Weekly

-12.48% Daily

-17.63% Weekly

7.58% Daily

0.89% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 51.38% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 21 when Wall Street traded near 30,996.10, price has moved 6.06% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 37.36% higher than yesterday and 28.15% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.48% lower than yesterday and 17.63% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 21, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,996.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

