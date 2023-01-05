Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 21, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,996.10.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.63% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BEARISH 51.38% 48.62% 37.36% Daily 28.15% Weekly -12.48% Daily -17.63% Weekly 7.58% Daily 0.89% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 51.38% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 21 when Wall Street traded near 30,996.10, price has moved 6.06% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 37.36% higher than yesterday and 28.15% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.48% lower than yesterday and 17.63% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 21, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,996.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.