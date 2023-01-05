FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Nov 30 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,612.20.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 39.97% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 14.24% 85.76% -5.74% Daily -36.86% Weekly 13.71% Daily 39.97% Weekly 10.46% Daily 19.29% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 14.24% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 6.02 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Nov 30 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,612.20. The number of traders net-long is 5.74% lower than yesterday and 36.86% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.71% higher than yesterday and 39.97% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.