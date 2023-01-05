FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Nov 30 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,612.20.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 39.97% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|FTSE 100
|BULLISH
|14.24%
|85.76%
-5.74% Daily
-36.86% Weekly
13.71% Daily
39.97% Weekly
10.46% Daily
19.29% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 14.24% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 6.02 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Nov 30 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,612.20. The number of traders net-long is 5.74% lower than yesterday and 36.86% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.71% higher than yesterday and 39.97% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
