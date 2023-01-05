FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Nov 30 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,612.20.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: False Breakdown Looks to Potential Catalysts, NFP, Inflation Data
2023-01-05 12:20:29
US Dollar (DXY) Shrugs Off the Fed, Focus Now Turns to NFPs
2023-01-05 10:30:18
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen in Focus as Crude Oil Sails South. Will Lower Energy Prices Sink USD/JPY?
2023-01-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Hammered by Growth Concern but Steadies Today. Where to for WTI?
2023-01-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Range Through FOMC Minutes, NFP on Deck
2023-01-04 21:32:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks at Risk as Retail Traders Increase Long Bets
2023-01-04 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Recovery Remains Unclear After FOMC Minutes Keeps Inflation in Focus
2023-01-04 19:45:19
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Hits a Fresh Six-Month High Ahead of the FOMC Minutes
2023-01-04 11:00:15
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Shrugs Off the Fed, Focus Now Turns to NFPs
2023-01-05 10:30:18
British Pound Technical Outlook Diverges With GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Positioning Signals
2023-01-05 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Shrugs Off the Fed, Focus Now Turns to NFPs
2023-01-05 10:30:18
Japanese Yen in Focus as Crude Oil Sails South. Will Lower Energy Prices Sink USD/JPY?
2023-01-05 06:00:00
More View More
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Nov 30 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,612.20.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Nov 30 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,612.20.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 39.97% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
FTSE 100BULLISH14.24%85.76%

-5.74% Daily

-36.86% Weekly

13.71% Daily

39.97% Weekly

10.46% Daily

19.29% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 14.24% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 6.02 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Nov 30 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,612.20. The number of traders net-long is 5.74% lower than yesterday and 36.86% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.71% higher than yesterday and 39.97% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Jan 03 when France 40 traded near 7,235.20.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Jan 03 when France 40 traded near 7,235.20.
2023-01-05 01:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Dec 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Dec 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.
2023-01-04 12:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 02, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 135.17.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 02, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 135.17.
2023-01-03 12:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 10, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.02.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 10, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.02.
2023-01-03 10:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023