France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Jan 03 when France 40 traded near 7,235.20.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Breakout Falters as Market Doubts Fed Commitment
2023-01-05 00:00:35
Euro Breaking News: EURUSD Bid as PMI Data Continues to Improve
2023-01-04 09:40:22
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Hammered by Growth Concern but Steadies Today. Where to for WTI?
2023-01-05 02:00:00
Crude Oil Slips as US Dollar Rallies Amid Recession Fears. Will WTI Push Lower?
2023-01-04 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Range Through FOMC Minutes, NFP on Deck
2023-01-04 21:32:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks at Risk as Retail Traders Increase Long Bets
2023-01-04 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Recovery Remains Unclear After FOMC Minutes Keeps Inflation in Focus
2023-01-04 19:45:19
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Hits a Fresh Six-Month High Ahead of the FOMC Minutes
2023-01-04 11:00:15
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Will ISM and FOMC Facilitate GBP/USD Breakout?
2023-01-04 13:30:07
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-03 16:31:59
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Hammered by Growth Concern but Steadies Today. Where to for WTI?
2023-01-05 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
2023-01-04 17:15:05
More View More
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Jan 03 when France 40 traded near 7,235.20.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 72.19% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
France 40BULLISH15.18%84.82%

-34.29% Daily

-58.09% Weekly

34.03% Daily

72.19% Weekly

15.76% Daily

16.99% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 15.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 5.59 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Jan 03 when France 40 traded near 7,235.20. The number of traders net-long is 34.29% lower than yesterday and 58.09% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 34.03% higher than yesterday and 72.19% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

