France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Jan 03 when France 40 traded near 7,235.20.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BULLISH 15.18% 84.82% -34.29% Daily -58.09% Weekly 34.03% Daily 72.19% Weekly 15.76% Daily 16.99% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 15.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 5.59 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Jan 03 when France 40 traded near 7,235.20. The number of traders net-long is 34.29% lower than yesterday and 58.09% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 34.03% higher than yesterday and 72.19% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.