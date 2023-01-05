France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Jan 03 when France 40 traded near 7,235.20.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 72.19% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|France 40
|BULLISH
|15.18%
|84.82%
-34.29% Daily
-58.09% Weekly
34.03% Daily
72.19% Weekly
15.76% Daily
16.99% Weekly
France 40: Retail trader data shows 15.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 5.59 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Jan 03 when France 40 traded near 7,235.20. The number of traders net-long is 34.29% lower than yesterday and 58.09% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 34.03% higher than yesterday and 72.19% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.