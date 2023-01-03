EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 10, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.02.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 27.17% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BEARISH 50.21% 49.79% 50.04% Daily 37.59% Weekly -23.29% Daily -27.17% Weekly 1.66% Daily -4.63% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 10 when EUR/USD traded near 1.02, price has moved 3.51% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 50.04% higher than yesterday and 37.59% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.29% lower than yesterday and 27.17% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 10, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.02. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.