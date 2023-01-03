EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 10, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.02.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 27.17% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/USD
|BEARISH
|50.21%
|49.79%
50.04% Daily
37.59% Weekly
-23.29% Daily
-27.17% Weekly
1.66% Daily
-4.63% Weekly
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 10 when EUR/USD traded near 1.02, price has moved 3.51% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 50.04% higher than yesterday and 37.59% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.29% lower than yesterday and 27.17% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 10, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.02. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
