EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 02, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 135.17.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.66% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/JPY
|BEARISH
|50.31%
|49.69%
28.34% Daily
52.87% Weekly
-9.20% Daily
-19.66% Weekly
6.47% Daily
5.53% Weekly
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.31% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 02 when EUR/JPY traded near 135.17, price has moved 2.12% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 28.34% higher than yesterday and 52.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.20% lower than yesterday and 19.66% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 02, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 135.17. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
