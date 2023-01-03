EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 02, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 135.17.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.66% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 50.31% 49.69% 28.34% Daily 52.87% Weekly -9.20% Daily -19.66% Weekly 6.47% Daily 5.53% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.31% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 02 when EUR/JPY traded near 135.17, price has moved 2.12% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 28.34% higher than yesterday and 52.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.20% lower than yesterday and 19.66% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 02, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 135.17. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.