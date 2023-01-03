EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 02, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 135.17.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Update – EUR/USD May Re-test 105.00 on Weaker-Than-Expected German Inflation
2023-01-03 13:30:05
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 10, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.02.
2023-01-03 10:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Finding Resistance but Bullish Momentum Remains Intact
2023-01-03 12:30:11
Japanese Yen Springs to Life as Bank of Japan Tightening is in Focus. Lower USD/JPY?
2023-01-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top Monthly Charts Heading Into 2023: VIX, Stocks, China and More
2022-12-29 21:30:00
Top Three Themes for Equities into 2023
2022-12-29 17:05:24
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Forecast: Technical Factors Drive Gold Bulls to 1850
2023-01-03 08:28:55
Commodity Market Focus Shifts from Supply to Demand
2022-12-30 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Surrenders the 1.2000 Level as the Dollar Index Roars to Life
2023-01-03 10:26:28
GBP Forecast: Pound Pressure Despite UK Housing Prices Beat
2022-12-30 10:15:06
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Springs to Life as Bank of Japan Tightening is in Focus. Lower USD/JPY?
2023-01-03 06:00:00
USD/JPY Edging Lower as BoJ Announced Unplanned Bond Purchase Operation
2022-12-29 10:46:19
More View More
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 02, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 135.17.

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 02, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 135.17.

Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.66% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/JPYBEARISH50.31%49.69%

28.34% Daily

52.87% Weekly

-9.20% Daily

-19.66% Weekly

6.47% Daily

5.53% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.31% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 02 when EUR/JPY traded near 135.17, price has moved 2.12% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 28.34% higher than yesterday and 52.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.20% lower than yesterday and 19.66% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 02, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 135.17. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 10, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.02.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 10, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.02.
2023-01-03 10:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Dec 21, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Dec 21, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.
2023-01-03 09:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.
2022-12-28 13:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 04, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 04, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.
2022-12-27 06:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 3, 2023