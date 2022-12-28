AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Doji Candlestick Highlights Messy Price Action
2022-12-28 09:09:51
Top 3 FX Themes for 2023: USD, JPY, Euro
2022-12-27 16:00:13
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Eyeing Further Gains Following Yesterday’s Pause
2022-12-23 10:39:52
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Active vs Passive Investing: Top Stock Investing Tips
2022-12-28 12:15:00
Risk On or Risk Off in 2023: Looking to the Nasdaq - Dow Ratio
2022-12-27 21:00:08
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Consolidates Above $1800 Psychological Level Amid a Cautious Market Mood
2022-12-28 13:42:34
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: British Pound Consolidates In Thin Liquidity
2022-12-28 10:21:08
Top 3 FX Themes for 2023: USD, JPY, Euro
2022-12-27 16:00:13
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top 3 FX Themes for 2023: USD, JPY, Euro
2022-12-27 16:00:13
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
More View More
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 26.18% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
AUD/USDBULLISH49.11%50.89%

-12.19% Daily

-26.51% Weekly

17.40% Daily

26.18% Weekly

0.73% Daily

-6.67% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 15 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67, price has moved 1.28% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.19% lower than yesterday and 26.51% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.40% higher than yesterday and 26.18% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 04, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 04, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.
2022-12-27 06:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Dec 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Dec 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06.
2022-12-27 06:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Feb 08, 2022 when AUD/JPY traded near 82.54.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Feb 08, 2022 when AUD/JPY traded near 82.54.
2022-12-20 11:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 26, 2022 when GBP/JPY traded near 154.66.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 26, 2022 when GBP/JPY traded near 154.66.
2022-12-20 11:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 28, 2022