USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Dec 02 when USD/JPY traded near 134.32.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/JPY
|BEARISH
|54.19%
|45.81%
21.60% Daily
38.67% Weekly
-13.69% Daily
-22.54% Weekly
2.41% Daily
1.81% Weekly
USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 54.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.18 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Dec 02 when USD/JPY traded near 134.32. The number of traders net-long is 21.60% higher than yesterday and 38.67% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.69% lower than yesterday and 22.54% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
