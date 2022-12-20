USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 05, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 136.57.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-12-19 22:00:14
Euro Update – EUR/USD Nudging Higher on German Ifo Beat
2022-12-19 11:30:08
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Firms on US Dollar Weakness as Fed Hawks Undermine Equities. Has EUR/USD Peaked?
2022-12-19 04:30:00
Crude Oil Caught in ECB Maelstrom After Rate Hikes and Hawkishness Prevails
2022-12-16 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Sink as Treasury Yields Climb, APAC Stocks at Risk
2022-12-20 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, PCE, Bank of Japan
2022-12-18 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Gold Attempts 1800 Hold, Silver Fibonacci Resistance Test
2022-12-19 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, PCE, Bank of Japan
2022-12-18 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Slide is Stretched While Majors Positioned for Various Reversals
2022-12-20 01:30:21
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-12-19 22:00:14
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 05, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 136.57.
2022-12-20 04:23:00
Japanese Yen Roars, Nikkei 225 Sinks on BoJ Policy Adjustment. New Lows for USD/JPY?
2022-12-20 03:00:00
More View More
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 05, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 136.57.

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 05, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 136.57.

Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 30.32% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/JPYBEARISH51.13%48.87%

1.69% Daily

10.92% Weekly

-17.64% Daily

-30.32% Weekly

-8.77% Daily

-13.97% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 05 when USD/JPY traded near 136.57, price has moved 2.48% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.69% higher than yesterday and 10.92% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.64% lower than yesterday and 30.32% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 05, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 136.57. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 17, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 17, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
2022-12-15 18:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Feb 07 when EUR/USD traded near 1.14.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Feb 07 when EUR/USD traded near 1.14.
2022-12-13 15:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Nov 17 when USD/CHF traded near 0.95.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Nov 17 when USD/CHF traded near 0.95.
2022-12-09 15:23:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Nov 22, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,003.91.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Nov 22, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,003.91.
2022-12-06 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022