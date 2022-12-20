USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 05, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 136.57.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 30.32% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BEARISH 51.13% 48.87% 1.69% Daily 10.92% Weekly -17.64% Daily -30.32% Weekly -8.77% Daily -13.97% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 05 when USD/JPY traded near 136.57, price has moved 2.48% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.69% higher than yesterday and 10.92% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.64% lower than yesterday and 30.32% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 05, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 136.57. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.