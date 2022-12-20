GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 26, 2022 when GBP/JPY traded near 154.66.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Eyes Gains as US Dollar Retreats and Euro Area Data Continues Improvement
2022-12-20 10:22:57
US Dollar Benefits as BoJ Capitulates to Tighter Policy, Sinking Risk Assets
2022-12-20 05:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Eyeing Falling Wedge as Gold Prices May Reverse, Where to From Here?
2022-12-20 07:30:00
Euro Firms on US Dollar Weakness as Fed Hawks Undermine Equities. Has EUR/USD Peaked?
2022-12-19 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Sink as Treasury Yields Climb, APAC Stocks at Risk
2022-12-20 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, PCE, Bank of Japan
2022-12-18 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Eyeing Falling Wedge as Gold Prices May Reverse, Where to From Here?
2022-12-20 07:30:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Gold Attempts 1800 Hold, Silver Fibonacci Resistance Test
2022-12-19 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP Forecast: Pound Vulnerable to Both USD and Euro
2022-12-20 11:59:01
S&P 500 Slide is Stretched While Majors Positioned for Various Reversals
2022-12-20 01:30:21
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Dec 02 when USD/JPY traded near 134.32.
2022-12-20 10:23:00
US Dollar Benefits as BoJ Capitulates to Tighter Policy, Sinking Risk Assets
2022-12-20 05:30:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 26, 2022 when GBP/JPY traded near 154.66.

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 26, 2022 when GBP/JPY traded near 154.66.

Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 51.73% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GBP/JPYBEARISH51.13%48.87%

19.30% Daily

8.51% Weekly

-34.56% Daily

-51.73% Weekly

-14.93% Daily

-32.60% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 26 when GBP/JPY traded near 154.66, price has moved 4.03% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.30% higher than yesterday and 8.51% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 34.56% lower than yesterday and 51.73% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 26, 2022 when GBP/JPY traded near 154.66. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

