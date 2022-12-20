AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Feb 08, 2022 when AUD/JPY traded near 82.54.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.14% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|AUD/JPY
|BEARISH
|50.63%
|49.37%
17.52% Daily
17.52% Weekly
-28.64% Daily
-31.14% Weekly
-10.92% Daily
-12.88% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.63% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 08 when AUD/JPY traded near 82.54, price has moved 7.03% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.52% higher than yesterday and 17.52% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 28.64% lower than yesterday and 31.14% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Feb 08, 2022 when AUD/JPY traded near 82.54. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
