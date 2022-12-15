EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 17, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Breaking News: ECB Hike Rates by 50bps, EUR/USD Moves Higher
2022-12-15 13:31:18
USD Outlook: Dollar Index (DXY) Finds Support Post-FOMC
2022-12-15 08:58:11
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: Oil Bounces from Fibonacci Support
2022-12-13 21:15:35
Crude Oil Gains on Upbeat Mood Ahead of US CPI. Will WTI Continue to Climb?
2022-12-13 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Levels into FOMC
2022-12-14 17:00:25
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Reverse CPI Rally as Traders Look Beyond the Fed Pivot
2022-12-14 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slammed by Fed Chair Powell's Pessimism
2022-12-15 10:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Test Fresh Five Month Highs Ahead of FOMC
2022-12-13 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-12-15 16:30:00
Bank of England Hikes Rates by 50bps, GBP/USD Slips Lower on Vote Split
2022-12-15 12:13:17
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 15, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Eyes Support After Fed Failed Convincing Markets About Rate Outlook
2022-12-15 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-14 21:05:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 17, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 17, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 32.00% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/GBPBULLISH49.75%50.25%

-34.08% Daily

-27.05% Weekly

52.31% Daily

32.00% Weekly

-7.80% Daily

-5.89% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 17 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 0.27% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 34.08% lower than yesterday and 27.05% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 52.31% higher than yesterday and 32.00% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 17, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

