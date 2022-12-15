EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 17, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 32.00% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BULLISH 49.75% 50.25% -34.08% Daily -27.05% Weekly 52.31% Daily 32.00% Weekly -7.80% Daily -5.89% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 17 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 0.27% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 34.08% lower than yesterday and 27.05% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 52.31% higher than yesterday and 32.00% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 17, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.