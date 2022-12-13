 Skip to Content
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Feb 07 when EUR/USD traded near 1.14.
2022-12-13 15:23:00
2022-12-13 15:23:00
US Dollar Volatility Primed to Move with CPI, FOMC Within Touching Distance
2022-12-13 11:30:00
2022-12-13 11:30:00
Crude Oil Gains on Upbeat Mood Ahead of US CPI. Will WTI Continue to Climb?
2022-12-13 04:30:00
2022-12-13 04:30:00
Euro Dips as the US Dollar Firms Post PPI and Ahead of CPI. Will EUR/USD Break Higher?
2022-12-12 04:30:00
2022-12-12 04:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Outlook: Equities Cautious Ahead of US CPI
2022-12-12 15:00:00
2022-12-12 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, British Pound, Fed, ECB, BoE
2022-12-11 16:00:00
2022-12-11 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Test Fresh Five Month Highs Ahead of FOMC
2022-12-13 16:30:00
2022-12-13 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Now Turns to CPI Data as XAU/USD Flirts With Wedge Breakout
2022-12-13 03:00:00
2022-12-13 03:00:00
US Dollar Volatility Primed to Move with CPI, FOMC Within Touching Distance
2022-12-13 11:30:00
2022-12-13 11:30:00
GBP/USD Flat Despite Positive UK Employment Data
2022-12-13 08:54:28
2022-12-13 08:54:28
Japanese Yen at a Crossroads as Bearishness Fades in EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2022-12-13 01:30:00
2022-12-13 01:30:00
VIX Surges Higher as Equities Jump Ahead of Inflation, Rate Decision Distortion
2022-12-12 23:00:47
2022-12-12 23:00:47
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Feb 07 when EUR/USD traded near 1.14.

Research, Research Team
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 1.76% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/USDBULLISH36.64%63.36%

-15.53% Daily

-26.84% Weekly

-7.75% Daily

1.76% Weekly

-10.76% Daily

-10.99% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 36.64% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.73 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Feb 07 when EUR/USD traded near 1.14. The number of traders net-long is 15.53% lower than yesterday and 26.84% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.75% lower than yesterday and 1.76% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

