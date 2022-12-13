EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Feb 07 when EUR/USD traded near 1.14.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 1.76% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BULLISH 36.64% 63.36% -15.53% Daily -26.84% Weekly -7.75% Daily 1.76% Weekly -10.76% Daily -10.99% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 36.64% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.73 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Feb 07 when EUR/USD traded near 1.14. The number of traders net-long is 15.53% lower than yesterday and 26.84% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.75% lower than yesterday and 1.76% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.