USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Nov 17 when USD/CHF traded near 0.95.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook – One Last US Data Drop Before CPI and FOMC Next Week
2022-12-09 13:00:18
EUR/USD at Key Inflection Point Ahead of US PPI Data
2022-12-09 09:13:08
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Overcome by Recessionary Pressures Despite Several Fundamental Tailwinds
2022-12-09 10:58:47
WTI Tests Biden’s Price Range for SPR Refills after Yesterday’s Fresh Yearly Low
2022-12-08 12:09:39
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, DAX 40 and FTSE 100 Show Similar Setups Before Similar Event Risk
2022-12-08 19:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Prices at Risk as Retail Traders Go Long Once More
2022-12-07 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices and US Dollar Turn to PPI and Sentiment Data Before the Weekend
2022-12-09 00:00:00
Gold Builds Range But Fed Rate Decision and Recession Risk Adding Pressure
2022-12-07 19:30:20
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook – One Last US Data Drop Before CPI and FOMC Next Week
2022-12-09 13:00:18
What’s the Probability of an End of Week S&P 500 or GBPUSD Break?
2022-12-09 02:00:34
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Struggles Against a US Dollar Finding Firmer Footing. Higher USD/JPY?
2022-12-08 04:30:00
S&P 500 and USDJPY Abide Technical Ranges Even as Volatility and Recession Fears Grow
2022-12-07 23:30:51
More View More
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Nov 17 when USD/CHF traded near 0.95.

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Nov 17 when USD/CHF traded near 0.95.

Research, Research Team
USD/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 5.21% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CHFBEARISH83.72%16.28%

10.64% Daily

24.47% Weekly

-25.41% Daily

-5.21% Weekly

2.57% Daily

18.43% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 83.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.14 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Nov 17 when USD/CHF traded near 0.95. The number of traders net-long is 10.64% higher than yesterday and 24.47% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.41% lower than yesterday and 5.21% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

