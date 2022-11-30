 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 30, 2022
News
EUR/USD Update: Euro Area Inflation Declines for the First Time Since July 2021
2022-11-30 10:32:28
S&P 500 Faces Its First Serious Range Break Threat with Fed's Powell Remarks
2022-11-30 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 30, 2022
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bounce Continues, Crude Oil Tries to Set Support
2022-11-29 21:10:26
Euro Fights Back Against a Tumultuous US Dollar Caught Between Risk and a Hawkish Fed
2022-11-29 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 30, 2022
News
US Dollar Soars as Dow Jones Sinks on Hawkish Fed Comments. DXY Ready to Reverse?
2022-11-29 00:00:00
S&P, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Tighten Ahead of a Busy Economic Calendar
2022-11-28 21:01:04
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 30, 2022
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Edgy as Short-Dated US Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Speech
2022-11-30 09:00:02
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bounce Continues, Crude Oil Tries to Set Support
2022-11-29 21:10:26
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 30, 2022
News
GBP Forecast: Pound Undeterred by Hawkish Fed Speakers, BoE's Bailey in Focus
2022-11-29 08:58:26
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-28 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 30, 2022
News
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-11-30 10:00:00
US Dollar Slides Ahead of Fed Chair Comments While Equities Weigh Growth Prospects
2022-11-30 04:30:00
More View More
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Apr 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,595.20.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Apr 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,595.20.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.54% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
FTSE 100BULLISH15.08%84.92%

-11.95% Daily

-20.94% Weekly

5.49% Daily

12.54% Weekly

2.43% Daily

5.78% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 15.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 5.63 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Apr 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,595.20. The number of traders net-long is 11.95% lower than yesterday and 20.94% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.49% higher than yesterday and 12.54% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 30, 2022