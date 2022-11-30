FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Apr 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,595.20.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.54% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|FTSE 100
|BULLISH
|15.08%
|84.92%
-11.95% Daily
-20.94% Weekly
5.49% Daily
12.54% Weekly
2.43% Daily
5.78% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 15.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 5.63 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Apr 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,595.20. The number of traders net-long is 11.95% lower than yesterday and 20.94% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.49% higher than yesterday and 12.54% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
