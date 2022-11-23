GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Jan 14 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 16.29% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|GBP/USD
|BULLISH
|36.43%
|63.57%
-21.62% Daily
-18.02% Weekly
11.56% Daily
16.29% Weekly
-3.35% Daily
0.90% Weekly
GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 36.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.75 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Jan 14 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37. The number of traders net-long is 21.62% lower than yesterday and 18.02% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.56% higher than yesterday and 16.29% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
