EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Treads Water Ahead of FOMC and US Data Releases
2022-11-23 12:00:24
Euro Breaking News: EUR on Offer Despite EZ PMI Upside Surprise
2022-11-23 09:19:30
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Bid on API and OPEC+ Ahead of Key US Data
2022-11-23 08:06:41
WTI Oil Eyeing Deeper Retracement, Downside Risks Remain in Play
2022-11-22 10:33:34
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Boosted by Weak US PMI’s
2022-11-23 16:41:49
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold’s Upside Potential Appears Limited Below $1750, FOMC Minutes Next
2022-11-23 13:30:12
Gold’s Anti-Dollar Bounce Looks Like it Will Feel the Weight of Persistent Fed Forecasts
2022-11-22 23:30:02
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Jan 14 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2022-11-23 17:23:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Rally to Resistance – Can Bulls Force the Breakout?
2022-11-23 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Techs Post-Minutes: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2022-11-22 19:55:39
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Downtrend Back in Play?
2022-11-22 07:30:00
More View More
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Jan 14 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.

Research, Research Team
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 16.29% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GBP/USDBULLISH36.43%63.57%

-21.62% Daily

-18.02% Weekly

11.56% Daily

16.29% Weekly

-3.35% Daily

0.90% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 36.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.75 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Jan 14 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37. The number of traders net-long is 21.62% lower than yesterday and 18.02% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.56% higher than yesterday and 16.29% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

