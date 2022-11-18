Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Sep 27 when Oil - US Crude traded near 77.23.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Grasps for Support – Has the Euro Topped?
2022-11-18 15:00:14
USD Forecast: Fed Speakers Stoking Volatility While DXY Consolidates
2022-11-18 10:27:59
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies, WTI Triangle Breakout in Focus
2022-11-18 03:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Letup in Geopolitics Weighs on Brent
2022-11-17 08:58:32
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Headwinds Could be Structural with Unfavourable Yield Curve Moves
2022-11-17 01:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Breakout on Soft PPI, Resistance Overhead
2022-11-15 15:00:04
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Consolidates, Is a Bullish Flag Being Formed?
2022-11-18 12:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies, WTI Triangle Breakout in Focus
2022-11-18 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Repairing the Recent Damage
2022-11-18 16:00:01
GBP/USD Latest: Sterling Resolute After Fiscal Statement, UK Retail Sales
2022-11-18 09:10:31
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: In Search of a Direction
2022-11-18 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Filleted by Fedspeak as US Dollar Resumes Ascendency
2022-11-18 04:30:00
More View More
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Sep 27 when Oil - US Crude traded near 77.23.

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Sep 27 when Oil - US Crude traded near 77.23.

Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 42.43% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Oil - US CrudeBEARISH84.81%15.19%

15.71% Daily

60.19% Weekly

-28.34% Daily

-42.43% Weekly

5.83% Daily

26.05% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 84.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.58 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Sep 27 when Oil - US Crude traded near 77.23. The number of traders net-long is 15.71% higher than yesterday and 60.19% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 28.34% lower than yesterday and 42.43% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.91.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.91.
2022-11-17 14:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Jan 25 when USD/JPY traded near 113.89.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Jan 25 when USD/JPY traded near 113.89.
2022-11-14 10:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 26, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 114.72.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 26, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 114.72.
2022-11-14 08:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
2022-11-14 00:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude