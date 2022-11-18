Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Sep 27 when Oil - US Crude traded near 77.23.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 42.43% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BEARISH 84.81% 15.19% 15.71% Daily 60.19% Weekly -28.34% Daily -42.43% Weekly 5.83% Daily 26.05% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 84.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.58 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Sep 27 when Oil - US Crude traded near 77.23. The number of traders net-long is 15.71% higher than yesterday and 60.19% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 28.34% lower than yesterday and 42.43% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.