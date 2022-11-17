USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.91.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.81% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CHF
|BEARISH
|83.33%
|16.67%
5.75% Daily
105.36% Weekly
-15.60% Daily
-33.81% Weekly
1.47% Daily
52.07% Weekly
USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 83.33% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.00 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.91. The number of traders net-long is 5.75% higher than yesterday and 105.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.60% lower than yesterday and 33.81% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.
