USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.91.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.81% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BEARISH 83.33% 16.67% 5.75% Daily 105.36% Weekly -15.60% Daily -33.81% Weekly 1.47% Daily 52.07% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 83.33% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.00 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.91. The number of traders net-long is 5.75% higher than yesterday and 105.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.60% lower than yesterday and 33.81% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.