USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.91.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-17 14:30:34
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Finding Resistance Tough to Break
2022-11-17 12:05:16
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Letup in Geopolitics Weighs on Brent
2022-11-17 08:58:32
Crude Oil Price Jumps Around on OPEC+ and IEA Reports, Data and War Woes
2022-11-16 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Headwinds Could be Structural with Unfavourable Yield Curve Moves
2022-11-17 01:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Breakout on Soft PPI, Resistance Overhead
2022-11-15 15:00:04
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Remains Vulnerable Below $1800 Key Level and 200-Day MA
2022-11-17 10:26:27
Gold Price Approaching an Important Set of Levels
2022-11-16 13:05:53
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-17 14:30:34
Breaking News: UK Fiscal Statement Urges Citizens to Tighten Belts, GBP Drops
2022-11-17 13:10:27
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-17 14:30:34
US Dollar (DXY) Technical Outlook Remains Weak Going Forward
2022-11-16 11:50:30
More View More
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.91.

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.91.

Research, Research Team
USD/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.81% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CHFBEARISH83.33%16.67%

5.75% Daily

105.36% Weekly

-15.60% Daily

-33.81% Weekly

1.47% Daily

52.07% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 83.33% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.00 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.91. The number of traders net-long is 5.75% higher than yesterday and 105.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.60% lower than yesterday and 33.81% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Jan 25 when USD/JPY traded near 113.89.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Jan 25 when USD/JPY traded near 113.89.
2022-11-14 10:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 26, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 114.72.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 26, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 114.72.
2022-11-14 08:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
2022-11-14 00:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.16.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.16.
2022-11-10 15:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CHF
Bearish