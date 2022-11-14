USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Jan 25 when USD/JPY traded near 113.89.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 37.64% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BEARISH 50.51% 49.49% 14.06% Daily 31.04% Weekly 3.81% Daily -37.64% Weekly 8.75% Daily -15.18% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Jan 25 when USD/JPY traded near 113.89. The number of traders net-long is 14.06% higher than yesterday and 31.04% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.81% higher than yesterday and 37.64% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.