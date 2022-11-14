 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Tough Barrier Ahead
2022-11-14 07:30:00
US Dollar Finds Firmer Footing After Fed Clarification. Has the DXY Index Peaked?
2022-11-14 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morning Star Candlestick Pattern Hints at Higher Prices
2022-11-12 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Still Building Big-picture Base
2022-11-11 13:35:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, DAX Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-11-12 09:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Rally as US Inflation Surprises to the Downside
2022-11-10 21:08:00
Gold Looks Like Neither Inflation Hedge nor Safe Haven
2022-11-14 04:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
GBP Technical Forecast: Sterling Drivers Remain Limited Despite USD Boost
2022-11-12 21:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 26, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 114.72.
2022-11-14 08:23:00
US Dollar Finds Firmer Footing After Fed Clarification. Has the DXY Index Peaked?
2022-11-14 06:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 26, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 114.72.

Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 36.12% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/JPYBEARISH50.07%49.93%

12.74% Daily

23.24% Weekly

4.42% Daily

-36.12% Weekly

8.43% Daily

-15.82% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.07% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 26 when USD/JPY traded near 114.72, price has moved 21.53% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.74% higher than yesterday and 23.24% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.42% higher than yesterday and 36.12% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 26, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 114.72. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
2022-11-14 00:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.16.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.16.
2022-11-10 15:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.00.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.00.
2022-11-07 16:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Oct 11, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 87.53.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Oct 11, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 87.53.
2022-11-04 18:23:00
