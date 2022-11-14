USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 26, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 114.72.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 36.12% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BEARISH 50.07% 49.93% 12.74% Daily 23.24% Weekly 4.42% Daily -36.12% Weekly 8.43% Daily -15.82% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.07% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 26 when USD/JPY traded near 114.72, price has moved 21.53% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.74% higher than yesterday and 23.24% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.42% higher than yesterday and 36.12% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 26, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 114.72. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.