AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
EUR/USD Rate Eyes August High Ahead of US Retail Sales Report
2022-11-13 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morning Star Candlestick Pattern Hints at Higher Prices
2022-11-12 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Still Building Big-picture Base
2022-11-11 13:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, DAX Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-11-12 09:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Rally as US Inflation Surprises to the Downside
2022-11-10 21:08:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
Gold Price Forecast: Soft US Inflation Data Has XAU/USD Eyeing Less Hawkish Fed
2022-11-12 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
GBP Technical Forecast: Sterling Drivers Remain Limited Despite USD Boost
2022-11-12 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Is the USD/JPY Rally Done?
2022-11-13 03:00:00
More View More
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 28.96% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
AUD/USDBULLISH49.53%50.47%

3.45% Daily

-26.85% Weekly

11.18% Daily

28.96% Weekly

7.22% Daily

-6.41% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 15 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70, price has moved 4.58% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.45% higher than yesterday and 26.85% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.18% higher than yesterday and 28.96% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.16.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.16.
2022-11-10 15:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.00.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.00.
2022-11-07 16:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Oct 11, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 87.53.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Oct 11, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 87.53.
2022-11-04 18:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 18:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 18:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.
2022-11-04 14:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish