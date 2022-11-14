AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 28.96% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BULLISH 49.53% 50.47% 3.45% Daily -26.85% Weekly 11.18% Daily 28.96% Weekly 7.22% Daily -6.41% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 15 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70, price has moved 4.58% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.45% higher than yesterday and 26.85% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.18% higher than yesterday and 28.96% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 15, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.