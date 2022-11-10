 Skip to Content
USD Slammed, Gold and EURUSD Jump After CPI
2022-11-10 14:50:09
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Bear-flag Set-up to Trigger at Some Point
2022-11-10 13:00:51
Crude Oil Price Forecast: China Virus Curbs Weigh on WTI, but Chart Shows Chance for Breakout
2022-11-10 03:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Retreats as US Inventories Jump and China Covid Fears Escalate
2022-11-09 12:30:39
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus
2022-11-09 01:00:00
Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher
2022-11-08 17:00:28
USD Slammed, Gold and EURUSD Jump After CPI
2022-11-10 14:50:09
Gold Prices May Fall on October US Inflation Data, Here are Key Levels to Watch
2022-11-10 06:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.16.
2022-11-10 15:23:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Vulnerable to Swings in Sentiment
2022-11-10 09:30:00
What Dollar Impact to Expect from US CPI and Is This Crypto’s Lehman Moment?
2022-11-10 04:30:09
The Fate of the US Dollar, the Dow, and Gold After US Midterms, US Inflation Data
2022-11-09 20:55:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.16.

Research, Research Team
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 41.96% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GBP/USDBULLISH48.96%51.04%

-21.27% Daily

-39.17% Weekly

14.88% Daily

41.96% Weekly

-6.20% Daily

-14.12% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.96% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 27 when GBP/USD traded near 1.16, price has moved 0.78% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.27% lower than yesterday and 39.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.88% higher than yesterday and 41.96% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.16. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.00.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.00.
2022-11-07 16:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Oct 11, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 87.53.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Oct 11, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 87.53.
2022-11-04 18:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 18:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 18:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.
2022-11-04 14:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 25, 2022 05:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 25, 2022 05:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
2022-11-03 15:23:00
Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish