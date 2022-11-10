GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.16.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 41.96% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|GBP/USD
|BULLISH
|48.96%
|51.04%
-21.27% Daily
-39.17% Weekly
14.88% Daily
41.96% Weekly
-6.20% Daily
-14.12% Weekly
GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.96% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 27 when GBP/USD traded near 1.16, price has moved 0.78% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.27% lower than yesterday and 39.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.88% higher than yesterday and 41.96% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.16. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
