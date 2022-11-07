EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.00.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 20.78% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BULLISH 49.67% 50.33% 10.56% Daily -13.09% Weekly 16.71% Daily 20.78% Weekly 13.57% Daily 1.19% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 27 when EUR/USD traded near 1.00, price has moved 0.27% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.56% higher than yesterday and 13.09% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.71% higher than yesterday and 20.78% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.