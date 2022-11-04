USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 18:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.63% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BEARISH 52.01% 47.99% 37.36% Daily 22.95% Weekly -32.82% Daily -16.63% Weekly -8.50% Daily 0.14% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 52.01% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 27 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36, price has moved 0.45% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 37.36% higher than yesterday and 22.95% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 32.82% lower than yesterday and 16.63% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 18:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.36. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.