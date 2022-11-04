Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Oct 11, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 87.53.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 27.91% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BULLISH 48.79% 51.21% -19.36% Daily -14.40% Weekly 29.15% Daily 27.91% Weekly -0.15% Daily 3.06% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 48.79% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 11 when Oil - US Crude traded near 87.53, price has moved 4.72% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.36% lower than yesterday and 14.40% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.15% higher than yesterday and 27.91% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Oct 11, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 87.53. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.