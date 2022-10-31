FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 16, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,260.30.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 38.39% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 49.12% 50.88% -2.41% Daily -25.60% Weekly 19.32% Daily 38.39% Weekly 7.56% Daily -2.71% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 16 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,260.30, price has moved 2.06% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.41% lower than yesterday and 25.60% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.32% higher than yesterday and 38.39% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 16, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,260.30. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.