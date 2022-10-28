US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 21, 2022 when US 500 traded near 3,767.83.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 28.71% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|US 500
|BULLISH
|49.89%
|50.11%
-9.44% Daily
-19.35% Weekly
6.03% Daily
28.71% Weekly
-2.30% Daily
-0.79% Weekly
US 500: Retail trader data shows 49.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 21 when US 500 traded near 3,767.83, price has moved 3.14% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.44% lower than yesterday and 19.35% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.03% higher than yesterday and 28.71% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US 500 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 21, 2022 when US 500 traded near 3,767.83. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bullish contrarian trading bias.
