News
Euro Breaking News: Inflation in Focus After German GDP Surprises Higher
2022-10-28 08:28:09
US Dollar Strikes Back as the ECB Takes a Dovish Tilt. Will the DXY Index Recover?
2022-10-28 05:00:00
News
Oil Price Breaks Out of Bull Flag Formation to Eye Monthly High
2022-10-27 21:30:20
WTI Oil Rallies Buoyed by a Weaker Dollar and Soaring US Exports
2022-10-27 09:55:24
News
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-10-28 14:30:00
Nasdaq and Dow Ratio Highlight FAANG Collapse, Fed and Recession Top Themes Next Week
2022-10-28 03:00:26
News
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Rally Tests Key Pivot Zone
2022-10-27 16:30:09
Gold Price on Track to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-10-26 21:30:05
News
GBP Fundamental Forecast: BoE and Fed Hikes Threaten GBP Recovery
2022-10-28 16:00:00
GBP Outlook: UK Tax Hikes Considered and PCE Data to Inform FOMC
2022-10-28 11:52:55
News
USD/JPY Yielding to a Revitalized Dollar as the BoJ Offers No Help
2022-10-28 09:30:12
US Dollar Strikes Back as the ECB Takes a Dovish Tilt. Will the DXY Index Recover?
2022-10-28 05:00:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Jun 14 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.04.

EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Jun 14 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.04.

Research, Research Team
EUR/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 5.74% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/CHFBULLISH48.96%51.04%

-8.23% Daily

-11.30% Weekly

5.74% Daily

5.74% Weekly

-1.59% Daily

-3.35% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 48.96% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Jun 14 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.04. The number of traders net-long is 8.23% lower than yesterday and 11.30% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.74% higher than yesterday and 5.74% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Related Articles

EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jun 14, 2022 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.04.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jun 14, 2022 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.04.
2022-10-28 12:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 13, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 13, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
2022-10-27 17:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 17, 2022 19:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.14.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 17, 2022 19:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.14.
2022-10-25 17:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 12, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 12, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
2022-10-25 00:23:00
