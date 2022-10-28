EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Jun 14 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.04.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 5.74% from last week.
EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 48.96% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Jun 14 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.04. The number of traders net-long is 8.23% lower than yesterday and 11.30% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.74% higher than yesterday and 5.74% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.
