EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jun 14, 2022 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.04.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 3.15% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/CHF BULLISH 49.89% 50.11% -11.63% Daily -8.43% Weekly 4.57% Daily 3.15% Weekly -4.19% Daily -2.97% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 14 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.04, price has moved 5.00% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.63% lower than yesterday and 8.43% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.57% higher than yesterday and 3.15% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jun 14, 2022 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.04. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.