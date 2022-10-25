 Skip to content
EUR/USD
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update; October ECB Meeting Preview
2022-10-25 17:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Challenging Major Resistance Ahead of ECB
2022-10-25 13:00:49
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Short-term Technical Outlook: WTI Breakout Imminent
2022-10-25 16:00:00
Euro at Crossroads as ECB Rate Hike Looms While Crude Ponders China’s Growth Outlook
2022-10-25 05:00:00
Wall Street
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast into Earnings
2022-10-25 14:30:13
Australian Dollar Trails Chinese Stocks Lower Despite Dow Jones Gains
2022-10-24 23:00:00
Gold
News
XAU/USD Likely to Remain Rangebound Ahead of the FOMC Meeting
2022-10-25 10:29:52
Gold Price Reverses Ahead of Yearly Low to Eye 50-Day SMA
2022-10-25 01:00:10
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 17, 2022 19:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.14.
2022-10-25 17:23:00
GBPUSD Soars as the Sunak Era Begins in the UK
2022-10-25 17:00:41
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Consolidating, Further Volatility Ahead
2022-10-25 09:30:19
Euro at Crossroads as ECB Rate Hike Looms While Crude Ponders China’s Growth Outlook
2022-10-25 05:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 17, 2022 19:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.14.

Research, Research Team
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 9.26% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GBP/USDBULLISH49.80%50.20%

-20.88% Daily

-7.12% Weekly

25.29% Daily

9.26% Weekly

-2.92% Daily

0.44% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 17 when GBP/USD traded near 1.14, price has moved 0.98% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.88% lower than yesterday and 7.12% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.29% higher than yesterday and 9.26% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 17, 2022 19:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.14. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

