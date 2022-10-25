 Skip to content
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 12, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 12, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 17.03% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/GBPBULLISH49.61%50.39%

0.32% Daily

-16.97% Weekly

43.56% Daily

17.03% Weekly

18.27% Daily

-2.73% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 12 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 0.10% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.32% higher than yesterday and 16.97% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 43.56% higher than yesterday and 17.03% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 12, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

