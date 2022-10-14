France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 06, 2022 12:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,908.00.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 8.78% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BULLISH 49.86% 50.14% -25.87% Daily -10.17% Weekly 33.92% Daily 8.78% Weekly -4.49% Daily -1.57% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 49.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 06 when France 40 traded near 5,908.00, price has moved 0.84% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.87% lower than yesterday and 10.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 33.92% higher than yesterday and 8.78% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 06, 2022 12:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,908.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.