France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 06, 2022 12:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,908.00.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Hits Fresh Yearly High, but DXY Index Reverses After CPI
2022-10-13 19:15:00
EUR/USD Outlook: EURUSD Consolidates Ahead of US CPI, German Inflation
2022-10-13 10:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bull Flag Formation Takes Shape
2022-10-13 21:30:05
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grip Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones After the CPI Print
2022-10-13 15:03:53
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Waver but End Lower
2022-10-12 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Vulnerable After Failing to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2022-10-14 00:30:05
Gold Price Forecast: Multi-Month Downtrend Continues - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-10-13 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Backflips as Market Digests US CPI and Possible Fed Actions
2022-10-14 05:00:00
S&P 500, Dollar and Pound Volatility Can Carry Over to Important Friday Docket
2022-10-14 02:00:30
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Backflips as Market Digests US CPI and Possible Fed Actions
2022-10-14 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Clings on After US CPI, Be Wary of USD/JPY Intervention as Yen Falls
2022-10-13 23:00:00
More View more
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 06, 2022 12:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,908.00.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 8.78% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
France 40BULLISH49.86%50.14%

-25.87% Daily

-10.17% Weekly

33.92% Daily

8.78% Weekly

-4.49% Daily

-1.57% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 49.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 06 when France 40 traded near 5,908.00, price has moved 0.84% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.87% lower than yesterday and 10.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 33.92% higher than yesterday and 8.78% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 06, 2022 12:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,908.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jul 12, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 93.70.
2022-10-07 18:23:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Sep 14, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 13,089.10.
2022-10-04 10:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 15, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,097.90.
2022-10-04 10:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Aug 26, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2022-10-03 14:23:00
Rates

France 40
Bullish