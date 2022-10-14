France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 06, 2022 12:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,908.00.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 8.78% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|France 40
|BULLISH
|49.86%
|50.14%
-25.87% Daily
-10.17% Weekly
33.92% Daily
8.78% Weekly
-4.49% Daily
-1.57% Weekly
France 40: Retail trader data shows 49.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 06 when France 40 traded near 5,908.00, price has moved 0.84% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.87% lower than yesterday and 10.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 33.92% higher than yesterday and 8.78% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 06, 2022 12:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,908.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.
