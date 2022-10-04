 Skip to content
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 15, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,097.90.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 15, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,097.90.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 92.99% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
France 40BULLISH49.79%50.21%

-26.89% Daily

-26.80% Weekly

68.33% Daily

92.99% Weekly

2.12% Daily

6.34% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 49.79% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 15 when France 40 traded near 6,097.90, price has moved 1.72% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 26.89% lower than yesterday and 26.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 68.33% higher than yesterday and 92.99% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 15, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,097.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

