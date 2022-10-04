Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Sep 14, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 13,089.10.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 58.13% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Germany 40
|BULLISH
|48.76%
|51.24%
-24.20% Daily
-24.18% Weekly
65.32% Daily
58.13% Weekly
4.91% Daily
3.40% Weekly
Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 48.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 14 when Germany 40 traded near 13,089.10, price has moved 3.81% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.20% lower than yesterday and 24.18% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 65.32% higher than yesterday and 58.13% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Sep 14, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 13,089.10. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.
