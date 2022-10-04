Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Sep 14, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 13,089.10.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 58.13% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 40 BULLISH 48.76% 51.24% -24.20% Daily -24.18% Weekly 65.32% Daily 58.13% Weekly 4.91% Daily 3.40% Weekly

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 48.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 14 when Germany 40 traded near 13,089.10, price has moved 3.81% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.20% lower than yesterday and 24.18% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 65.32% higher than yesterday and 58.13% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Sep 14, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 13,089.10. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.