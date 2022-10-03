 Skip to content
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Aug 26, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.89% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/GBPBEARISH50.08%49.92%

21.43% Daily

92.45% Weekly

3.39% Daily

-16.89% Weekly

11.70% Daily

16.16% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 26 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85, price has moved 2.55% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.43% higher than yesterday and 92.45% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.39% higher than yesterday and 16.89% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Aug 26, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

