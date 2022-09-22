USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Sep 09, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.96.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 6.52% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BULLISH 49.22% 50.78% -38.51% Daily -34.03% Weekly 11.36% Daily 6.52% Weekly -20.41% Daily -18.22% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.22% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 09 when USD/CHF traded near 0.96, price has moved 1.93% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 38.51% lower than yesterday and 34.03% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.36% higher than yesterday and 6.52% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Sep 09, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.96. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.