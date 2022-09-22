GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2022 when GBP/JPY traded near 152.81.

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-09-22 14:10:23
SPX, Nasdaq, USD: Delayed Boom, 'Pain,' After September FOMC
2022-09-21 19:55:46
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price to Eye January Low on Failure to Defend Monthly Low
2022-09-21 21:30:05
Breaking News: Mobilization Declaration by President Putin Spooks Markets, Risk Off
2022-09-21 07:25:23
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: New Lows and Fear Needed for Bottom
2022-09-22 13:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Consolidate Ahead of FOMC
2022-09-20 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Remain Pressured By Fed’s More Hawkish Tone
2022-09-22 09:45:00
Gold Price Defends September Range as RSI Holds Above Oversold Zone
2022-09-22 00:30:05
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-09-22 14:10:23
GBP Breaking News: BoE Defies Market Estimates with 50bps Rate Hike
2022-09-22 11:32:08
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Roars to Life Following Intervention – USDJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, EURJPY Setups
2022-09-22 16:00:18
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-09-22 14:10:23
More View more
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2022 when GBP/JPY traded near 152.81.

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2022 when GBP/JPY traded near 152.81.

Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 45.55% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GBP/JPYBEARISH51.29%48.71%

25.14% Daily

10.05% Weekly

-36.78% Daily

-45.55% Weekly

-15.28% Daily

-26.51% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.29% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 09 when GBP/JPY traded near 152.81, price has moved 4.87% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.14% higher than yesterday and 10.05% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 36.78% lower than yesterday and 45.55% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2022 when GBP/JPY traded near 152.81. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Sep 01 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Sep 01 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2022-09-15 11:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Jun 21 when USD/CAD traded near 1.29.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Jun 21 when USD/CAD traded near 1.29.
2022-09-14 16:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 31, 2022 03:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.98.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 31, 2022 03:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.98.
2022-09-09 11:23:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 30, 2022 15:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 12,931.20.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 30, 2022 15:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 12,931.20.
2022-09-09 10:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bearish