EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Sep 01 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 10.91% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BULLISH 28.70% 71.30% -13.67% Daily -15.00% Weekly 3.98% Daily 10.91% Weekly -1.79% Daily 1.99% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 28.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.48 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Sep 01 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. The number of traders net-long is 13.67% lower than yesterday and 15.00% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.98% higher than yesterday and 10.91% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.