EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Sep 01 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-14 17:00:00
2022-09-14 17:00:00
EUR/USD Pushes Back to Parity but Can Euro Bears Leave it Behind?
2022-09-14 14:30:00
2022-09-14 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price to Test 50-Day SMA on Break Above Monthly Opening Range
2022-09-15 01:00:00
2022-09-15 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain Amid USD Softness, Bulls Eye Key Trendline Resistance
2022-09-14 17:30:09
2022-09-14 17:30:09
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Yesterday Showed Market Still Too Optimistic
2022-09-14 13:05:00
2022-09-14 13:05:00
Crude Oil Price Dodges US Dollar Strength Post US CPI Surprise. Will WTI Rally?
2022-09-14 05:00:00
2022-09-14 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Back Below $1700 on Fed Rate Hike Expectations
2022-09-15 08:00:00
2022-09-15 08:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as FOMC Bets Firm Up. US Retail Sales May Trigger a Crash
2022-09-15 03:00:00
2022-09-15 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Remains Pressured as Key Central Bank Decisions Near
2022-09-15 09:43:00
2022-09-15 09:43:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-14 17:00:00
2022-09-14 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY: Japan Posts Worst Single-Month Trade Deficit, FX Intervention Issues
2022-09-15 11:37:00
2022-09-15 11:37:00
US Dollar Steadies the Ship While Speculation Swirls of Fed Hikes and BoJ Intervention
2022-09-15 05:00:00
2022-09-15 05:00:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Sep 01 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 10.91% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/GBPBULLISH28.70%71.30%

-13.67% Daily

-15.00% Weekly

3.98% Daily

10.91% Weekly

-1.79% Daily

1.99% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 28.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.48 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Sep 01 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. The number of traders net-long is 13.67% lower than yesterday and 15.00% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.98% higher than yesterday and 10.91% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

