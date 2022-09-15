EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Sep 01 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 10.91% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/GBP
|BULLISH
|28.70%
|71.30%
-13.67% Daily
-15.00% Weekly
3.98% Daily
10.91% Weekly
-1.79% Daily
1.99% Weekly
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 28.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.48 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Sep 01 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. The number of traders net-long is 13.67% lower than yesterday and 15.00% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.98% higher than yesterday and 10.91% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.