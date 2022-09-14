 Skip to content
EUR/USD Pushes Back to Parity but Can Euro Bears Leave it Behind?
2022-09-14 14:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: New Cycle Low Anticipated Soon
2022-09-14 13:35:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Yesterday Showed Market Still Too Optimistic
2022-09-14 13:05:00
Crude Oil Price Dodges US Dollar Strength Post US CPI Surprise. Will WTI Rally?
2022-09-14 05:00:00
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-14 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook – Struggling to Hold Support as Bond Yields Soar
2022-09-14 11:30:00
GBP Breaking News: BOE Expected to Remain Hawkish Despite UK Inflation Drop
2022-09-14 06:54:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-13 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Short-term Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Rally Vulnerable
2022-09-14 16:26:00
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-14 12:30:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Jun 21 when USD/CAD traded near 1.29.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Jun 21 when USD/CAD traded near 1.29.

Research, Research Team
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 5.40% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CADBULLISH31.29%68.71%

-13.67% Daily

-15.79% Weekly

43.21% Daily

5.40% Weekly

18.73% Daily

-2.29% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 31.29% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.20 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Jun 21 when USD/CAD traded near 1.29. The number of traders net-long is 13.67% lower than yesterday and 15.79% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 43.21% higher than yesterday and 5.40% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

