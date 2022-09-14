USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Jun 21 when USD/CAD traded near 1.29.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 5.40% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CAD
|BULLISH
|31.29%
|68.71%
-13.67% Daily
-15.79% Weekly
43.21% Daily
5.40% Weekly
18.73% Daily
-2.29% Weekly
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 31.29% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.20 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Jun 21 when USD/CAD traded near 1.29. The number of traders net-long is 13.67% lower than yesterday and 15.79% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 43.21% higher than yesterday and 5.40% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
